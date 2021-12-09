Tigers play at home against rival Lopers

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team has a big obstacle in the way of keeping its perfect record intact. Big as in the imposing frontcourt for Nebraska-Kearney.

The Lopers count on a physical front line led by 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward Darrian Nebeker, who averages 15 points per game. The MIAA matchup tips off Saturday at 4 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

“We’ve got to stay out of foul trouble,” FHSU coach Mark Jonson said. “They lead the league in field-goal percentage offense. They do such a great job of getting the ball to the rim.

“The Nebeker kid is an extremely tough matchup – he’s 6-6, has such a huge body; he’s probably their best driver,” he added. “It will be a difficult challenge. They play at their pace. We’ve got to try to speed them up a little bit.”

The Lopers also have 6-8, 220-pound forward Austin Luger inside, who is averaging 14.6 points per game. Johnson said this is a game in which 6-6, 275-pound sophomore Gilbert Peters, a backup forward, could see more minutes.

“They’re going to take it right to the rim, put pressure on the officials,” Johnson said. “Gilbert’s our biggest guy, our best post defender.”

David Simental, a 6-2 guard, leads UNK in scoring at 15.3 points per game. The Tigers could have one less player in the backcourt as they match up with the Lopers. Freshman guard Quinten Rock rolled his ankle in the first half of Monday’s 75-59 win over Avila and did not play in the second half. If Rock, who averages 7.1 points off the bench, can’t go, that could mean more playing time for freshman guard Elijah Nnanabu, who has seen limited action while working his way back from an ankle injury suffered in preseason.

“He hasn’t played up to what he is capable of playing,” Johnson said. “He knows that. It’s something you’ve got to continue to fight through. Maybe getting this opportunity will get him over the hump a little bit.”

Senior forward Jared Vitztum has started to look like his old self after a slow start to the season as he was recovering from a shoulder injury. The 6-8 Vitztum is averaging a double-double at 14.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Redshirt-freshman point guard Kaleb Hammeke has gotten off to a good start, averaging 13.1 points and three assists. Junior guard Nyjee Wright adds 12.1 points per game for FHSU, which at 7-0 overall, 2-0 MIAA is off to its best start since 2013-14. The Tigers received votes in the latest rankings.

Nebraska-Kearney (3-4, 0-2) has been the touch-luck loser in several games, and Johnson said the Lopers’ record is deceiving. UNK lost 79-77 on a last-second shot at Washburn in its last game.

“Kearney’s a good team,” Johnson said.

Battle of ranked women’s teams

The FHSU women, ranked No. 1 in the latest national poll, will play No. 17 UNK in Saturday’s 2 p.m. opener in GMC.

“It will be a tough game,” FHSU coach Tony Hobson said. “There is a little bit of a natural rivalry just because we have so many Nebraska kids.

“It’s a little more personal than most of our games,” he added. “Then you have the fact that Carrie (Eighmey) was my assistant for eight years. It’s a big game.”

Hobson said the Lopers will try to control the tempo and attempt to get the ball in the paint.

“They’re very methodical offensively,” Hobson said. “They really pound it inside.”

UNK (7-1, 2-0) was minus its leading scorer on the season in Saturday’s 49-43 win at Washburn. Junior Klaire Kirsch, averaging 11.1 points per game, was sidelined with an injury. The Lopers are getting 10.1 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game from 5-11 forward Shiloh McCool and 10 points a night from 6-2 forward Elisa Backes.

FHSU (7-0, 2-0) won 70-65 at rival Emporia State on Saturday. The Tigers are led offensively by freshman Katie Wagner, who averages 18.7 points and 11.9 rebounds, both best on the team. Senior forward Whitney Randle averages 12.4 points. Sophomore guard Lauren West is scoring 11.7 points per game and freshman forward Olivia Hollenbeck is at 11.4 points per game.

Jaden Hobbs, the Tigers’ senior point guard, played 21 minutes against ESU in her first action since hurting her ankle in the second game of the season. She made 10 straight free throws to help seal the win against the Hornets.

“I think considering the circumstances she played well,” Hobson said. “I probably played her a bit more than I thought I would. She was pretty sore after the game.

“We’re hoping she’s a little notch better this Saturday,” he added. “Whether she’s in the starting lineup, I don’t know yet. … I’m saying she’s going to play through it. Hopefully, with the week off over Christmas she’ll come back 90-95 percent. That’s probably where she’s going to play the rest of the year. We’re hoping we can get through Christmas without it getting re-injured.”