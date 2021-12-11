FHSU to host wrestling tournament

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University wrestling team will play host to the annual FHSU-Bob Smith Open on Sunday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Action on six mats starts at 9 a.m. There will be approximately 200 wrestlers from 18 schools expected to compete. That includes 14 Tiger wrestlers.

Leading the way for FHSU are senior A.J. Cooper at 285 pounds and senior Marty Verhaeghe at 184 pounds. Both wrestlers are ranked nationally in NCAA Division II. Verhaeghe, ranked 11th, leads the squad in wins, going 18-3, and has won the only individual title for the Tigers this season. Cooper is ranked 10th in his weight class and has a pair of third-place finishes this season.

Redshirt-freshman Tereus Henry has placed in the three tournaments he has participated in, with one runner-up finish and two third-place showings.