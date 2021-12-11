Sophia Balthazor 20-point performance leads TMP to victory over Hill City

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

Senior Sophia Balthazor showed strong leadership in Friday night’s contest featuring the TMP Monarchs and the Hill City Ringnecks. The Monarchs came out on top by a score of 59-35.

After Hill City opened the game with a three point shot, TMP took control of the game and extended their lead to 25 points at the end of the third quarter.

Balthazor matched her career high 20-points in the night's contest, including four three-point shots and a perfect 6-6 performance from the free throw line.

“I thought she shot really well from the outside and I thought she had some good passes inside too. It was good to see her knock down some shots tonight,” McFarled said of the senior.

Senior Emilee Lane had a strong performance on the evening with 15 points and Kassidi Yost added 11 points to the drive.

Hill City’s Leah Lindenman led the Rangers with 8 points including 2 three-point shots.

The strong performance of the three seniors allowed some younger players to see the court on opening night.

Amidst a large crowd in Al Billinger Fieldhouse, Shyanne Yost, Teagan Gottschalk, Gracyn Schippers, Emma Basgall and Aliya Seib entered the game in the final quarter of play.

“I kind of mixed it up at the end there with the freshmen, I think they were just tickled pink to be able to get into a varsity game, we were able to play fifteen girls and rotate a little bit,” McFarland shared.

TMP girls will travel to Oakley on Tuesday to face off against the Hornets.

“There’s things that we need to work on, but it was a start so we can look at that and see where we need to go from there,” McFarland concluded.