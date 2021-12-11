TMP Boys Basketball sails past Hill City in home opener

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

The Monarchs were dominant in their home opener Friday night against Hill City, defeating the Ringnecks 64-46.

Five Monarchs reached double digits in the night’s contest includingKenton Ginther, Bryce Seib, Gavin Unrein, Jace Wentling and Luke Rome.

“I think our scoring was pretty balanced tonight, I think that's exciting, I like the way they are playing together like they are a well connected team that works together for a good team shot, I think that gives us a good shot this year,” Head Coach Bill Meagher stated.

Rome and Ginther led the team both scoring 11 points on the night. Ginther was one of three to sink two three point shots on the night. Seib, Unrein, and Wentling all added 10 points to the drive; Seib and Unrein managed to score twice from the three point line.

Hill City was led by junior Trenton Long with 19 points and senior Derek Keith with 17 points. A strong team in the Mid-Continent League, Meagher shared that it is important for the Monarchs to stay focused and continue maturing as the year progresses.

“Part of us becoming a mature team is that we don’t worry about the officiating as much, we don't worry about a bad bounce or a missed shot and we make sure an opponent is done before we celebrate,” Meagher said.

Dylan Werth made his first appearance this year after a preseason foot injury. Though he was expected to return to play after Christmas, Werth was able to score four points in the first quarter of play for the Monarchs.

TMP never trailed, with a dominant third quarter out-scoring the Ringnecks 27-14, giving them a 54-27 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

The Monarchs head to Oakley this Tuesday to face off against the Hornets.