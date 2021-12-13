FHSU men use defense to hold off Lopers

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Lopers found out first-hand just how good the Tigers’ defense has been so far this season.

The Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team put the clamps on Nebraska-Kearney in the first half of Saturday’s MIAA game in Gross Memorial Coliseum, holding the visitors to a dozen points in an eventual 64-46 victory. UNK came into the game leading the conference in field-goal percentage at 49.9 percent, but FHSU held the Lopers to 23.8 percent for the first half. Fort Hays lowered the best scoring defense in NCAA Division II to 53.3 points per game.

“Start the game, the whole first half, we were tremendous,” FHSU coach Mark Johnson said. “I don’t know if you can do any better than that.”

The Tigers held the Lopers to 34.8 percent shooting from the floor for the game. FHSU used its defense to take a 32-12 halftime lead, then got it going offensively in the second half, shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Senior forward Jared Vitztum and redshirt-freshman point guard Kaleb Hammeke led the way for FHSU. Vitztum recorded his fourth double-double of the season – and third straight – scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Hammeke poured in a game-high 21 points and dished out six assists.

“I thought Kaleb and Jared were really good again on the offensive end,” Johnson said. “What we need is for them to continue that and we need that third guy.”

What Johnson wants is that third scorer to complement the dynamic duo. It won’t be freshman guard Quenten Rock anytime soon; he rolled his ankle against Avila on Monday and is out until sometime after Christmas. Rock was averaging 7.1 points off the bench. Junior guard Nyjee Wright could be that Tiger some nights; he was averaging 12.1 points going into Saturday’s matchup.

“Nyjee has been that third guy,” Johnson said. “Not having Quinten right now, that hurts us a little bit.”

FHSU scored the game’s first eight points and led 23-6 before UNK scored six straight points. The Tigers responded with nine straight points to end the half. The Tigers continued the run into the second half, scoring the first five points for a 37-12 advantage. After that, the Tigers put it on cruise control as they improved to 8-0 overall, 3-0 MIAA.

Nebraska-Kearney (3-5 overall, 0-3 MIAA) got 15 points from guard David Simental. Forwards Darrian Nebeker and Austin Luger, who were averaging a combined 30 points per game, were held to nine and eight, respectively.

One of the highlights in the second half was another dunk from the 6-0 Hammeke, who drove the lane from the top of the key for the left-handed finish. Hammeke is averaging 20.3 points over his last three games.

Hammeke said the fast start to the season is important. Last season FHSU started 0-3 in the MIAA, including losing the first two at home.

“Coach always tells us how important home games are in our league,” Hammeke said.

FHSU plays host to Central Oklahoma (7-2, 3-1) on Friday. Tipoff after the women’s game is at 7:30 p.m. in GMC.

“We’ve gotten off to a really good start,” Johnson said. “Our guys are figuring out what it takes to win, and hopefully we continue to do those things.”