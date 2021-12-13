Three Tiger wrestlers take home gold, 11 place in Bob Smith Open

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State Wrestling hosted the annual Bob Smith Open on Sunday. Eleven Tigers placed and three ended the day as champions.

In the 184-weight class, Marty Verhaeghe became the champion after a fall in 3:23 over Nebraska-Kearney’s Jacari Deal. Verhaeghe won by major decision in his previous three matches. He scored 17-5, 9-1, and 11-2 in rounds leading up to the championship.

Redshirt freshman Tereus Henry started strong with an opening match win by fall in 2:41. After a tech fall 18-2 and a 10-9 decision, Henry found himself in the championship round against Jud Kechera of Nebraska-Kearney. Henry came out on top with a 7-1 decision in the 197-weight class final.

The final Tiger champion was A.J. Cooper, a Cimarron, Kansas native. Cooper fought to the finals with three decision matches scored 4-2, 3-0, and 7-0. In the championship round of the 285-weight class, Cooper managed to pin CSU-Pueblo’s Gavin Nye in 4:11.

The Tigers placed two in both second and third on the day.

Freshman Cody Hicks battled to the finals with a win by fall in 1:12 and 7-4, 10-3 decision victories. In his final round of the day, Hicks lost by major decision 12-1 to Jared Hill (unattached).

In the 125-weight class, redshirt sophomore Broderick Green finished in third after a first round bye and a second round 8-7 decision loss. Green went on to win five straight matches including a fall in 1:22, a 10-4 decision, a forfeit, and another fall in 1:59. Due to his final competitor reaching the five-match limit, Green was able to secure a third place finish.

The 149-weight class placed two Tigers, Cason Lindsey and Rhett Edmonson.

Lindsey reached the finals but fell just short of gold against Oklahoma’s Willie McDougald. Starting the day with a first round bye, Lindsey showed dominance in his weight class, winning by fall in 4:45, tech fall 15-0, and 5-3 decision. In the finals, Lindsey fell by a score of 6-4.

Reaching the semifinals, Edmonson nabbed third place in the consolation bracket. After a first round bye, Edmonson won by 18-6 major decision and 17-2 tech fall. His only loss on the day came from a sudden victory loss 3-1 from eventual event winner McDougald.

The third Tiger to earn bronze for the day was Anthony Scantlin in the 157 bracket. Scantlin won three matches, two by fall in 2:30 and 1:43, and in the quarterfinals by 3-2 decision. His only loss on the day occurred in the semifinals against eventual champion Jared Hill, where he lost by 6-5 decision.

In the consolation semifinals Scantlin won by 4-3 decision over Daniel Manibog. He secured a third-place finish with a 7-6 decision over CSU-Pueblo’s Justin Davis.

Appearing alongside teammate A.J. Cooper in the 285-weight class, freshman Tony Caldwell placed fourth in the championship semifinals. Caldwell secured victories by 8-0 major decision and a fall in 5:32.

Though Caldwell lost in the semifinals after being pinned in 0:59, he battled to the consolation third place match with a grueling 3-2 decision over Nebraska-Kearney’s Crew Howard. Caldwell fought hard in his final match, but fell by a 3-2 decision, earning a fourth-place finish.

Rounding out the 11 Tigers to place were Aidan Johnson and Clint Herrick.

Johnson competed in the 174-weight class, reaching the championship semifinals with wins by 10-4 decision and 9-1 major decision. In his final round, Johnson fell by 6-2 decision to Nebraska-Kearney’s Jacobi Deal. Having to forfeit his next two rounds, Johnson finished the day earning sixth.

The final Tiger to place was Herrick in the 165 bracket. After a first round bye, Herrick fell to eventual 165 champion Tre’Vaughn Craig by 3-2 decision. In the consolation bracket, Herrick received a second bye before coming out on top in an 8-2 decision to reach the semifinals.

Though Herrick was pinned in 1:52 during the semis, he would come out on top by a fall in 1:23 over Labette Community College’s Jonathan Vincent. This victory earned

Herrick a fifth-place finish on the day.

The remaining Tiger’s competing included Colin Cole (0-2), Rhett Koppes (1-2), Tom VanValkenburg (2-2) and Cole Zebley (2-1).

The Tigers prepare for a weekend road trip to Indianapolis where they will compete in the 42nd Midwest Classic this Saturday.