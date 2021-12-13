Top ranked Tigers fall to Nebraska-Kearney

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Tigers would build a lead … and the Lopers would close the gap. The Tigers would build a lead … and the Lopers would close the gap.

In the end, the Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team, ranked 17th in the nation, closed the gap and took the lead in Saturday’s MIAA matchup at Gross Memorial Coliseum, winning 61-56 to knock off the No. 1 team in the country.

“We just couldn’t quite put them away,” FHSU coach Tony Hobson said.

Fort Hays led 25-20 at halftime and built a 12-point lead in the third quarter, but UNK went on a 14-0 run in the fourth to rally for the victory.

“I think we got a little tired there when they made their run,” Hobson said. “They made big shots. Every open three they had, they hit, and we didn’t.”

The Lopers made 15-of-23 shots (65.2 percent) in the second half, including 72.7 percent (8-of-11) in the fourth quarter. The Tigers, who made 75 percent of their shots in the third period to take a 47-38 lead, shot 30.8 percent from the floor in the fourth.

:I thought we played a really good third quarter,” Hobson said. “We just didn’t finish what we started. Just had a bad fourth quarter, couldn’t get anything to fall.”

FHSU (7-1 overall, 2-1 MIAA) got the first bucket of the fourth quarter before UNK (8-1, 3-0) started its big run, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from forward Elisa Backes.

“We had a lot of opportunities to make shots,” Hobson said. “It comes down to when you have two good teams that are fairly closely matched, you have to get shots to go in. We just couldn’t.”

Fort Hays trailed 58-56 with just over a minute left in the game when Tiger senior point guard Jaden Hobbs came up with a steal, but her guarded layup bounced around the rim and off.

“I was fortunate enough to get the steal,” Hobbs said. “I just didn’t make my layup.”

UNK got the rebound and was fouled, with guard Haley Simental making one of two free throws to make it 59-56. The Lopers added two foul shots from Shiloh McCool with 23 seconds left for the final margin.

McCool led the Lopers with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Simental and Backes added 12 points apiece and Sarah Schmitt scored 10.

Hobbs swished four 3-pointers to lead FHSU with 12 points. Freshman forward Olivia Hollebeck added 11 points and freshman Katie Wagner scored 10.

FHSU returns to MIAA action Friday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against Central Oklahoma (7-3, 3-1) at GMC. The Bronchos edged visiting Emporia State 74-72 on Saturday.