Hays High boys defense secures a win over Hoisington

By Hailey Chapman

The Hays Daily News

The Hays High boys’ basketball team had a slow start against Hoisington in Tuesday night’s contest but were able to come out on top 47-30.

In the first quarter of play, the Indians trailed Hoisington 6-2, missing three-point shots and free throw opportunities early.

“There was just a lid on the basket, I don’t know that we were executing quite at the level we would like to against the zone in the first half, but I also don’t think that we had awful shots either,” Head Coach Alex Hutchins said.

The Cardinals zone defense is something Hutchins anticipated facing, which proved to be a challenge for the team. In their previous contests, Hays had seen a zone defense, but Hoisington was their first opponent to execute it for an entire game.

“We had a couple wide open three’s and that’s what a zone wants to do is take away the inside and make you shoot it outside, we’d like to think we’re pretty good at doing that too,” Hutchins shared of the night’s challenge.

“I thought our process was really good early and you know you miss a few and then people get a little gun-shy, start to tighten up just a little,” Hutchins added.

The second quarter of play showed a higher rate of success for Hays, putting up 8 points to Hoisington’s 5, creating a 1-point ball game, 11-10 at halftime.

The Indians never led and never tied the game in the first two quarters of play but came out much stronger after halftime.

Outscoring the Cardinals 19-10 in the third quarter, Hays was finally able to take a lead, 29-21, heading into the final quarter of play. Noah Weimer made a big time play with a buzzer-beating layup to end the third quarter.

Hays doubled Hoisington’s points in the fourth, 18-9, earning a 47-30 victory at the end of the night.

Jace Linenberger led the Indians, scoring 18 points, followed by Wesley Oakley with 8 points.

A huge contribution to the low-scoring win was a steller Hays defense.

“The defense kept us in it and we weren’t super upset with the process, we told the boys all night don’t panic, don’t force anything, don’t get flustered or frustrated,” Hutchins said.

The Indians will travel to Liberal this Friday to open Western Athletic Conference play. They enter the contest with a record of 3-1, ranked #9 in the conference.