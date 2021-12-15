Hays High girls even their record with dominant win over Hoisington

By Hailey Chapman

The Hays Daily News

The Hays High girls’ basketball team came out strong against Hoisington Tuesday night, winning their second game of the season 49-24.

Three Indian players were able to reach double digits: Jersey Johnson with 11, Molly Martin with 11 and Jillyan Sheldon with 10. Junior Morgan Engel also had a strong performance with 9 points on the night.

After Hoisington made the night’s first basket, Hays made it even and never trailed for the remainder of the night’s contest.

After leading 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, the Indians showed up big, outscoring the Cardinals 11-0 to take a 17-6 lead at halftime.

The Indians would again outscore the Cardinals 18-12 in the third quarter and 14-8 in the fourth to seal the victory.

“Fortunately, the first half, we were really really good defensively, the second half- I told the girls at half time that shots are gonna fall, we gotta start believing,” Head Coach Len Melvin said.

In the third and fourth quarters of play, the Indians were able to capitalize on strong defense as well as strategic shooting.

“I talked to the girls about it before, instead of making the great pass, make the easy pass, and a couple of easy passes will lead to a great bucket,” Melvin added.

The Indians will travel to Liberal this Friday to open Western Athletic Conference play, they enter the game with a record of 2-2.

“It’s a really good feeling… we get to go play Liberal with a little bit of momentum, I know Liberal is certainly picked to win the conference and they are loaded, but I’ll tell you what- I know our girls are gonna go down there and play their tails off,” Melvin said.