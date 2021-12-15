Monarch win league contest over Oakley

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

OAKLEY – The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys’ basketball team lost several key players off last year’s squad which made it to the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament. Monarch coach Bill Meagher had players with little or no varsity experience get playing time at the start of this season.

Those players looked right at home Tuesday night, leading the way in a 68-40 Mid-Continent League victory over Oakley. Junior guard Kade Harris scored a career-high 14 points to lead the Monarchs and senior guard Kenton Ginther added a career-best 13 points. TMP also got contributions from seniors Gavin Unrein and Andrew Schwartz and junior big man Luke Rome. They joined seniors Bryce Seib and Jace Wentling and junior Dylan Werth in a total team effort, Meagher said.

“I think they’re doing a great job,” Meagher said. “We did lose some guys but I also think we’ve got some guys who are ready to step up.”

Harris, a dual-threat quarterback for the Monarch football team, used his quickness to help TMP on both ends of the court.

“He’s able to hit shots for us,” Meagher added. “I think he’s a good leader.

“I think his speed is a nice tool to have on the defensive side,” he added. “He’s learning the game, how to fit in with everybody.”

Ginther knocked home 3-pointers at the buzzer to end the second and third quarters, as TMP found success beyond the arc.

“Kenton has really stepped up,” Meagher said.

Being able to count on his bench will be a big factor as the season continues, Meagher said.

“To be able to get into the bench is important,” Meagher said. “We feel more comfortable every time we do that.”

Meagher had to go to the 6-3 Rome early with Werth in foul trouble. Playing in just his second game due to a broken bone in his foot before the season started, the 6-foot-6 forward picked up two early fouls. He also got into early foul trouble in the Monarchs’ last game, against Hill City.

“Every big I’ve been around has always had some trouble with fouls,” Meagher said. “They’ve got to learn to play aggressively without picking up fouls. It’s going to be part of the reality for him.”

The Monarchs led 14-6 after the first quarter then outscored the Plainsmen 23-13 in the second period to lead 37-19 at halftime. TMP outscored Oakley by 10 points again in the third (16-6) for a 53-27 lead heading into the fourth.

Werth finished with 13 points for TMP (3-2 overall, 2-0 MCL). Oakley (1-4, 0-2) got a game-high 16 points from junior guard Will Schmidt and 13 from junior guard Brayden Cunningham.

TMP was scheduled to play host to Stockton on Friday in the final game before the holiday break, but the school does not have a boys’ team this season.

Meagher said the team can take advantage of the extended break to prepare for the second part of the season.

“I think if we’re a team that wants to play for championships, I think we’ll come out of Christmas break stronger than we went in it,” Meagher said.