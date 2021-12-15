TMP girls use strong defense to stop Oakley

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

OAKLEY – The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls’ basketball team concentrated its defense on stopping Oakley center Liberty Booker, who was averaging 20 points per game. The Monarchs stymied Booker in the paint and TMP was hitting its shots offensively to take a 48-23 win in Mid-Continent League action Tuesday night.

“I think Liberty Booker is a really good basketball player,” TMP coach Rose McFarland said. “That was our focus tonight, to try to shut her down.”

The Monarchs fronted Booker in the post and got help defense from the weak side to keep her in check. Her six points led Oakley.

“Once she gets it in her hands, she’s tough inside,” McFarland said. “We did a nice job on her.”

While Oakley (2-3 overall, 0-2 MCL) had trouble on offense, TMP (3-2, 2-0) used good outside shooting to take control of the game when Oakley focused on slowing down senior forward Emilee Lane inside.

TMP scored the first nine points of the game and led 13-2 after the first quarter, but hit a dry spell in the second period to lead 18-11 at halftime.

Senior guard Sophia Balthazor scored 15 of her game-high 18 points in the second half and hit three of her four 3-pointers after the break.

“They were definitely trying to stop our inside game,” McFarland said. “She knocked down the threes.”

TMP outscored Oakley 18-7 in the third quarter to take a 36-18 lead. Lane finished with 11 points and senior forward Kassidi Yost added eight points inside.

“Came out second half more focused,” McFarland said. “I thought second half we played really well.”

TMP continues MCL play on Friday with its last game before the holiday break. The Monarchs will play host to Stockton at 6:30 p.m. at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Stockton does not have a boys’ team this season.