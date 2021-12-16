FHSU to host Central Oklahoma

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The undefeated Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team will face its toughest test yet when Central Oklahoma comes to town Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip off in Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The FHSU women will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season. The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m.

The UCO men (7-3 overall, 3-1 MIAA) average a conference-high 84.9 points per game. The Bronchos are led by 6-foot-7 senior forward Isaiah Wade, who averages 17.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Junior forward Camryn Givens also is averaging 17.9 points and scored 40 against Washburn earlier this season. Freshman guard Jaden Wells is averaging 13.4 points and has made 49.1 percent of his 3-point shots.

“To me, they’re by far the best team we’ve played to date this season,” FHSU coach Mark Johnson said. “They’re really good, one of the best teams in the league.”

FHSU (8-0, 3-0) is expected to be without freshman guard Quinten Rock, who has an ankle injury. Rock had two of his best scoring games of the season last year against the Bronchos’ zone defense.

“That will be the question, how much will we miss him on Friday,” Johnson said. “Their style of defense, he would really make a difference.”

FHSU has the best scoring defense in the league, giving up 53.3 points per game. Johnson said the Tigers can’t rely solely on their defense.

“We are going to have to make some shots and score a little bit,” Johnson said.

Fort Hays is led offensively by 6-8 senior forward Jared Vitztum, who is averaging 14.9 points and 10.8 rebounds. Redshirt-freshman point guard Kaleb Hammeke averages 14.1 points and junior guard Nyjee Wright is at 11.6 points per game.

FHSU is the highest listed team receiving votes outside of this week’s coaches poll and enters the rankings in the sports information directors poll at No. 23.

The Fort Hays women dropped from No. 1 into a fifth-place tie in this week’s coaches’ poll after losing 61-56 to 17th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

“I believe we all think we let a good opportunity slip away,” FHSU coach Tony Hobson said.

The Tigers will need to find an answer for UCO forward Kelsey Johnson. The Bronchos’ 6-3 senior averages 19.4 points and 11 rebounds per game.

“Kelsey Johnson is always among the leaders in scoring in the conference,” Hobson said. “She’s somebody you have to make work for everything. A lot of her scoring comes off offensive rebounds.”

Central Oklahoma (7-3, 3-1) leads the MIAA in rebounding, averaging 41.2 per game. Hobson said the battle of the boards will be a key factor.

“Just because they get so much inside, you have to be at least neutral on the boards,” Hobson said. “Our defensive rebounding has been really good so far.”

Fort Hays (7-1, 2-1) has four players scoring in double figures, led by Katie Wagner. The freshman guard is averaging a double-double with 17.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Senior forward Whitney Randall is averaging 11.9 points, while freshman forward Olivia Hollenbeck is at 11.4 points and sophomore guard Lauren West at 10.5 points.

Senior point guard Jaden Hobbs is working her way back from an early-season ankle injury and is averaging 8.3 points. Freshman guard Sydney Golladay is expected to make her season debut. She started and played in the Tigers’ first 22 games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

“She’s probably our second-best ball-handler on the team,” Hobson said. “She pushes the ball well, she’s a good passer.

“She gives us another point guard,” he added. “Last year, we could run so well because the ball would come out to Sydney or Jaden and everybody else took off.”