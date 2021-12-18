Balthazor scores 28 to lead TMP girls over Stockton

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Sophia Balthazor was feeling it Friday night. Her Monarch teammates knew it, and kept feeding her the ball.

Balthazor, a senior guard for the Thomas More Prep-Marian girls’ basketball team, scored a career-high 28 points in the Monarchs’ 75-39 win over Stockton at Al Billinger Fieldhouse. She connected on four 3-pointers.

“She’s not forcing them,” TMP coach Rose McFarland said. “She’s a good shooter. The girls, if she’s set up out there and not guarded, try to get her the ball.”

Balthazor had 18 points at halftime and senior forward Emilee Lane scored 11 of her 13 as the Monarchs took a 43-18 lead at the break.

“I thought Emilee had a really good game inside tonight,” McFarland said.

The Monarchs used pressure defense to their advantage to start the game.

“We started out in a full-court press,” McFarland said. “They didn’t handle it very well.”

Senior forward Kassidi Yost added 11 points for TMP, which improved to 4-2 overall, 3-0 in the Mid-Continent League. The Monarchs led 70-29 after three quarters and a continuous clock was used in the fourth as McFarland was able to empty her bench.

Senior center Olivia Dix scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter for Stockton (0-6, 0-3). Junior center Kaelyn Means added 12 points.

TMP is now off until January 7.

“I feel like we can work on things without having games or school,” McFarland said. “It’s a good time to improve.”