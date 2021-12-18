Hammeke’s 30 point effort not enough to take down Central Oklahoma

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

FHSU 60, UCO 77

The Fort Hays State Men’s basketball team took their first loss of the season Friday night to Central Oklahoma. The Tigers fell by a score of 77-60 in the night’s contest.

Freshman guard Kaleb Hammeke finished just shy of his career-high performance, scoring 30 points on the night. He went 8-12 from the three-point line, just one shot short of tying the FHSU record for three-point shots in one game.

Hammeke was the lone Tiger to reach double digits. Four Bronchos reached that mark and helped give Fort Hays their first loss.

Isaiah Wade of UCO led the Bronchos with 21 points on the night.

“Inside players, they shoot the ball at a high level, obviously our defense was not good enough and what happened was we didn’t guard them good enough early,” Head Coach Mark Johnson said.

Jared Vitztum and Nyjee Wright both scored 8 points, but their efforts weren’t enough. The team shot 35% from field goal and 33.3% from the arc.

“You can’t score 60 points and think you’re gonna keep winning, we have to play better offensively and have guys making shots,” Johnson said.

After sinking the initial basket of the game, UCO answered back and never gave up their lead. The Bronchos were up 32-28 at halftime, and though the Tigers fought back, outscoring UCO 32-28 in the second half, their efforts fell short.

“We just gotta have guys step up and make shots, believe they can make shots,” Johnson said.

The Tigers move to 8-1 on the season, 3-1 in MIAA while the Bronchos progress to 8-2, 4-1 in MIAA.

“We talked about it after the game, things like this you either respond in a great way and take your frustrations out on Sunday, or you let this linger into the next game,” Johnson said.

The Tigers take on Newman this afternoon in another MIAA matchup.

“Hopefully we’ve got enough character and fight in our guys, we just weren’t fighting enough and we gotta be warriors and I think we’ll do that on Sunday.”