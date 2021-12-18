Hays High girls fall to Liberal's defense

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

LIBERAL – The Hays High girls’ basketball team could not handle Liberal’s pressure defense in Friday night’s Western Athletic Conference opener. The Indians fell behind early against the Redskins’ press and lost 62-39 in the final game before the holiday break.

“It was really disappointing,” Hays High coach Len Melvin said. “We knew they were going to press us.”

Hays High committed 23 of its 33 turnovers in the first half.

“We weren’t very strong with the ball,” Melvin said. “We got a little careless, cost us.”

HHS had 12 turnovers and Liberal (4-1 overall, 1-0 WAC) hit three 3-pointers on a 9-2 run to end the first quarter to take a 17-6 lead.

Liberal led by 21 points late in the first half before Indian freshman Katie Linenberger scored five straight points to make it 33-17 at the break. The Redskins did not press as much in the second half and when they did, Melvin said his players handled it a little better. But by then the damage had been done.

The Indians are now off for the holiday break, giving the team a chance to work on areas of improvement.

“We have an opportunity to be a pretty good team,” Melvin said. “We have to do what it takes. We’ve got to be willing to learn from mistakes.”

Junior point guard Carly Lang led Hays High (2-3, 0-1) with 10 points. Liberal (4-1, 1-0) got a game-high 19 points from senior guard Bree Horyna.