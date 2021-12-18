Hollenbeck’s double-double helps Lady Tigers defeat Central Oklahoma

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

FHSU 78, UCO 71

The Fort Hays State Women’s basketball team came out victorious in an MIAA matchup Friday night. The Tigers took on Central Oklahoma and came away with a 78-71 win.

The first half of play was rough for the Tigers, finishing the first quarter 14-12 and then falling behind 36-32 at halftime.

“We were playing hard and our defense was fine, that’s all that kept us in it, we were lucky we were only down by 4 at half,” Head Coach Tony Hobson said

The game ended with UCO scoring as a result of 21 turnovers, FHSU scoring on 16. The Bronchos kept pressure on the Tiger offense all four quarters of play.

“I mean they start getting up on us a little bit and we wanna just hold the ball above our head and call home,” Hobson said.

Helping Fort Hays come out on top was Cydney Bergmann, who scored 10 points on the night.

“Cydney just rips it, takes it to the basket, and shoots a lay up, and I like that choice better, she gave us a little life, she runs the floor well, I thought she had her best game by far since she’s been back and that's really good to see,” Hobson said of the junior guard.

The third quarter proved to be the game changer, with the Tigers outscoring the Bronchos 24-11 to take a 56-47 lead.

“The third quarter was just huge, we came out, we played great, got some good shots, got them in foul trouble and really I thought Liv held her own and did a really good job,” Hobson stated.

Olivia Hollenbeck completed a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

“She’s considered the best post player in the conference, it was a battle for her all night,” Hobson said.

Five Tigers reached double digits in the contest; Jaden Hobbs with 17 points, Katie Wagner with 13, Lauren West and Hollenbeck with 12, and Bergmann with 10.

The Tigers continue MIAA play this afternoon with a matchup against Newman beginning at 2.