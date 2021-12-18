Indians shoot past Liberal 73-33

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

]LIBERAL – The Hays High boys’ basketball team won by 40 points Friday night, racing past Liberal 73-33 in Western Athletic Conference action in the final game before the holiday break. The scary thing for Indian opponents is their coach thinks they can get even better.

“I think tonight we showed a step forward offensively,” HHS coach Alex Hutchins said. “I think we can continue to improve on the offensive end.”

Indian guards handled the Redskins’ pressure, creating opportunities to score. Senior guard Carson Keiffer led the way, scoring all of his game-high 16 points in the first half.

“I thought all of our guards did a good job tonight of being aggressive, creating for themselves and seeing other teammates,” Hutchins said. “I thought Carson was a catalyst. When he attacks the basket like he did early in the game it changes the complexion of our team entirely.”

Hays High (4-1 overall, 1-0 WAC) blitzed Liberal (2-3, 0-1) in the first quarter, outscoring the Redskins 22-4. Keiffer hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the period. Hays High kept lighting up the scoreboard in the second quarter to take a 45-12 halftime lead.

The Indians led 61-21 after the third quarter and Hutchins emptied the bench in the fourth, which was played with a continuous clock. With some close games early in the season, Hutchins has not had an opportunity to give his younger players much extended time on the court.

“It gives them an opportunity to go out there and show what they’ve got before the Christmas break,” Hutchins said. “It leaves everybody feeling better.”

Senior forward Jace Linenberger added 14 points and 11 rebounds for HHS and senior Hunter Huskey scored eight points to lead the Redskins.