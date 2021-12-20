FHSU women win by 46 against Newman

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team rolled to a 90-44 MIAA victory over Newman on Sunday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The fifth-ranked Tigers never trailed against the Jets for their largest margin of victory against an NCAA Division II opponent since November 2012.

FHSU (9-1 overall, 4-1 MIAA) shot 55.4 percent from the floor while holding Newman (2-10, 0-6) to 29.6 percent shooting. The Tigers were led by a perfect shooting game from freshman forward Olivia Hollenbeck, who shot 8-for-8 from the floor and made 5-of-5 free throws to finish with a game-high 21 points. Freshman Katie Wagner added 14 points and freshman Megan Earney scored 11 off the bench.

Junior Britney Ho scored nine points to lead Newman, which trailed 50-24 at halftime, then was outscored 25-4 in the third quarter.