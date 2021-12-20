Tigers men's team bounces back with win over Newman

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University men’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season two nights earlier to claim an 82-57 MIAA victory over Newman on Sunday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigers had lost to Central Oklahoma on Friday and trailed early against the Jets. But Fort Hays, ranked 25th in one national poll and receiving votes in the other, took over the game and led by 13 points by halftime.

Newman (3-8 overall, 0-6 MIAA) led 11-4 five minutes into the game but FHSU (9-1, 4-1) outscored the Jets 40-20 the rest of the half to take a 44-31 lead at the break. Fort Hays took its biggest lead of the game in the second half at 77-48 before the final, 25-point margin.

Senior forward Jared Vitztum recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Redshirt-freshman guard Kaleb Hammeke added 17 points, while redshirt-sophomore Gabe Pieschl and junior Nyjee Wright each scored 10 points.

Freshman Stevie Strong scored 21 points and freshman Ian Lee added 16 for the Jets.