The gift of giving, Star of Hope provides aid during holidays

By Hailey Chapman

Hays Daily News

\Star of Hope is taking donations this holiday season to help bring necessities to children worldwide. The organization provides education, food, social development and the Gospel to children and their families.

The foundation relies on gifts from donors in their mission to aid 8 third-world countries.

Different gift options are available in their Christmas Giving Guide, found in this month’s chamber mailing. The online Christmas Shop includes 24 available items.

When considering what to donate, the items in the Giving Guide are most prominently needed.

In the “Pay It Forward” program, goats and chickens can be gifted for children in areas of need. These communities utilize the eggs and milk provided for survival.

COO Maria Presson shares a message with the public as the holiday approaches:

"For most of my life I have seen the positive impact generous giving has had on the families and communities we serve. The Christmas celebrations I have had the privilege to join always overwhelm me as the people's gratitude overflows. Thousands of children and families are richly blessed by being recipients of Star of Hope's support."

The top country needing help for 2022 is Haiti, following an earthquake there will soon be a food crisis. By donating even one dollar, a meal can be provided to these families, while their $30 package provides up to four weeks worth of meals.

Mark Presson, CEO of Star of Hope states “This Christmas, give hope to the hopeless through Star of Hope.”