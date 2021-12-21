KWEC hosting holiday-themed STEM event

Hays Daily News

Fort Hays State University will be putting on a STEM themed holiday event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The event will be put together by the university’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center.

The drop-in event will have activities that center around answering questions such as:

• How does Santa Claus fit down a chimney?

• How can Santa’s bag hold gifts for all the boys and girls?

• Can you engineer a better sleigh than Santa?

• How do frogs survive the winter?

No registration is required for the free event. The public is encouraged to stop by and partake in as many events as they would like. For more information, call the KWEC at 1-877-243-9268.

The KWEC is a branch of Fort Hays State University in the Werth College of Science and Mathematics. They are located near Great Bend at the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area. The focus of this group is environmental education.

According to the KWEC website, the primary target audiences for these programs are 7th grade through college students, Boy and Girl Scout groups, and general adult groups; however, KWEC educators will occasionally present programs to a wider age range of visitors, including young children, so having an ability to interact with a wide-age audience is required.