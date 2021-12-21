Tigers roll past Bethel to finish December schedule

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Tigers thrashed the Threshers.

In the final game before the holiday break, the fifth-ranked Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team rolled past Bethel College 89-38 Monday night in non-conference action at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

For the second straight game, the Tigers had an easy time of it. On Sunday, FHSU defeated Newman by 46 points. And, for the second straight game, little-used players on the Tiger bench got to join in on the fun. Twelve players scored for the Tigers.

“It’s good for morale,” FHSU coach Tony Hobson said. “Those kids put in the same time, do the same things in practice. They don’t get the reward of getting to play. It’s the toughest thing to do as a player, is maintain a good attitude, and a team-first attitude, when you’re not getting very many minutes.”

Hobson said those supporting them the most are the players who usually log the majority of minutes.

“The loudest cheerleaders those kids have are our other kids who are always playing,” he said. “They love for them to do well.”

Doing well off the bench on Monday was 6-foot-1 freshman Jessie Sallach, the team’s backup center. Sallach recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. The college game has been an adjustment for her.

“With Jessie, it’s a matter that she came from a really small school, played point guard, would bring the ball up,” Hobson said. “I think she’s getting used to playing all the time inside. When she goes hard … she’s tough to handle. We’re just trying to get her to be more consistent.”

Unlike some of the other Tiger reserves, Sallach sees consistent playing time in relief of 6-3 freshman forward Olivia Hollenbeck.

“That’s a pretty good one-two punch,” Hobson said. “Not a lot of people have a backup five who they’re comfortable with. Jessie’s going to play 15-20 minutes most games.”

Bethel (5-10) kept the game close early, trailing just 11-10 four minutes in. FHSU (10-1) then went on a 23-5 run that extended into the second period to take a 34-15 lead. The Tigers led 50-21 at halftime and the starters went out of the game for good in the third quarter. Fort Hays gave up the fewest points in a game so far this season.

Senior point guard Jaden Hobbs led all scorers with 16 points for FHSU, swishing four of the team’s season-high 10 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Lauren West joined Sallach with 12 points. Bethel got 14 points from senior guard Alex Bearup.

FHSU returns to action on Jan. 1 against Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla., the first time in program history the team will play on New Year’s Day.