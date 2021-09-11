TMP falls to Russell in three-overtime thriller

Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

RUSSELL -- In a Mid-Continent League defensive battle, the Russell Broncos defeated the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team 23-17 in three overtimes Friday night.

The game was knotted at 10-10 after regulation. Neither team scored in the first overtime, with TMP stopped on downs at the Russell 1-yard line and the Broncos had a 22-yard field goal sail wide left after it was partially blocked.

Russell (2-0) scored first in the second OT when Andrew Roth threw a TD pass. TMP answered with Kade Harris’ quarterback sneak from a yard out.

TMP (1-1) had the ball first in the third overtime and faced fourth-and-short just outside the 10-yard line. The Monarchs lined up for a 28-yard field goal attempt by Jace Wentling, but faked the kick and Harris rolled right. His pass near the goal line was intercepted. Russell scored the game-winner when Wyatt Middleton found room around left end and raced into the end zone from 16 yards out.

Russell scored on its first possession of the game, on a 66-yard run by Jacob Windholz, then added a field goal for a 10-0 lead. TMP answered with a 34-yard scoring pass from Harris to Andrew Schwartz to make it 10-7 at halftime. Wentling’s 30-yard field goal tied the game midway through the third quarter.

TMP will play host to Plainville next Friday in the Monarchs’ home opener.