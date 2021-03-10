Area roundup: Ness City, Northern Valley boys move on
Two years after winning a state title, the Ness City boys are back in the semifinals.
Taylor Cable scored 22 points to lead the Eagles to a 53-41 Class 1A Division I quarterfinal victory against Stockton on Tuesday in Ness City.
The 16-7 Eagles, 2A champions in 2019, will play South Gray (23-0) in the semis at 3 p.m. Friday at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.
Jose Guzman added to 10 points for Ness City, which used an 18-8 second quarter to build a lead against Stockton, which finished 10-12.
Ethan Means led Stockton with 15 points while Troy Rogers added 10 points.
Northern Valley tops Wheatland-Grinnell
After starting the season 0-7, the North Valley boys continued their remarkable run by taking a 52-44 win in Tuesday's Class 1A Division II quarterfinal in Grainfield.
Northern Valley (14-9), winners of 13 of its 15 games, will play Hanover (22-1) at 3 p.m. in the semis at Barton Community College in Great Bend.
Wheatland/Grinnell rallied from 15 down to take a brief lead with 3:39 left, but Northern Valley put away the Thunderhawks down the stretch.
Trego girls end season at Sterling
The WaKeeney-Trego girls ended an outstanding season with a 57-43 loss at Sterling on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles finished with a 20-4 record while Sterling (22-1) advanced to face Garden Plain at 3 p.m. Friday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.