Hays High's Dalyn Schwarz named WAC Player of Year

The Hays High boys basketball team cleaned up on the All-Western Athletic Conference team, landing the player of the year, coach of the year, three first-team selections and one second-team pick.

Hays High senior forward Dalyn Schwarz was named conference player of the year and was joined on the first team by junior forward Jace Linenberger and junior guard Carson Kieffer. Senior guard T.J. Nunnery was a second-team pick.

Alex Hutchins was named coach of the year after guiding the Indians to a 22-1 record. The Indians made the Class 5A quarterfinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Topeka West.

Schwarz averaged 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Indians. Linenberger scored a team-high 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, while Kieffer put up 10 points and 6.5 assists, and Nunnery averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Dodge City junior Matt Friess and Garden City junior Tae Rosales were first-team selections, while Liberal senior A.J. Ramirez, Dodge City junior Cooper Scheck, Garden City senior Isaac Flores and Dodge City sophomore Cooper Loll made the second team.

All-WAC BASKETBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Dalyn Schwarz, sr., Hays; Jace Linenberger, jr., Hays; Matt Friess, sr., Dodge City; Tae Rosales, jr., Garden City; Carson Kieffer, jr., Hays.

Player of the Year: Dalyn Schwarz

Coach of the Year: Alex Hutchins, Hays

SECOND TEAM

AJ Ramirez, sr., Liberal; T.J. Nunnery, sr., Hays; Cooper Scheck, jr., Dodge City; Isaac Flores, sr., Garden City; Cooper Loll; so., Dodge City.