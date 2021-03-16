TMP's Abby Rueschhoff signs with Cowley for track and field

As she gears up to conclude her high school track and field career with a strong senior season, Thomas More Prep-Marian's Abby Rueschhoff recently finalized her college plans, signing with Cowley Community College this past Thursday.

Rueschhoff will compete in long jump and triple jump, and possibly the 600-meter run, for the Tigers.

Rueschhoff said she had interest from other schools but was sold on Cowley when she went for an official visit to the campus in Arkansas City.

"The assistant coach got out to me right before school started and asked if I'd like to come out for an official visit, and I said, 'Sure,' " Rueschhoff said. "So I went up there and he showed me around, and right away he was offering me books and tuition, and I was almost fully committed. A lot of other colleges were looking at me and I wasn't sure yet, but going out there, and what he really wanted to give me, I was set on that.

"I'm also going into the pre-dietetics and they have a really good part in that. So that's why I decided to go there."

After spring sports were canceled last year because of the pandemic, Rueschhoff will finally get a chance to build off a solid sophomore season in which she finished ninth at state in the triple jump.

"It was definitely a letdown," Rueschhoff said of missing out on the track and field season last year. "(But) it was almost a blessing in disguise a little bit, because it made me recover my legs and get ready for this season that's coming up right now."

Rueschhoff hopes to make some TMP history this season.

"One of my goals is to hit the PR here at TMP. The record is 38-8 in triple jump," Rueschoff said. "I'm hoping I can hit that, and I'm hoping I can do a lot for the Monarchs and make it back to state this year."

Rueschhoff said it's a relief to have her plans squared away.

"It feels really relaxing," Rueschhoff said. "This is my last quarter, so I want to focus on doing my best and getting ready for the upcoming college season."