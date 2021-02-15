SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hays High's Sarah Zimmerman wins regional wrestling title

Hays Daily News
Hays High sophomore Sarah Zimmerman captured a regional wrestling championship last Saturday at Dodge City and was joined by three other HHS girls as sub-state qualifiers. 

Zimmerman needed just 1:58 of total mat time to pin her two opponents —  Anahi Cervantes of Garden City and Lainie Burkhart of Goddard Eisenhower —  in the 109-pound class in the Division I Regional 1 tournament. 

Zimmerman improved to 23-3 on the season. 

Hays High's Addie Otte, Halle Lohmeyer and Kay Dees also qualified for next Friday's sub-state tournament at Wichita Heights. 

Otte went 2-1 on the day at 120 pounds. She pinned Hutchinson’s Samara Jimenez before taking a 1-0 decision win over Garden City’s Kamryn Foster in the third-place match. 

Lohmeyer (143) and Kay Dees (126) each took fourth place in their respective classes. 